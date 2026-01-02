Ludhiana rings in the New Year with rain, chill; orange alert for fog till Jan 5

The New Year began on a rainy and chilly note in Ludhiana district, with the city recording 3.6 mm of rainfall on Thursday and dense fog reducing visibility. In view of the prevailing weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for very dense fog till January 5. Ludhiana recorded 3.6 mm of rainfall on Thursday and dense fog reducing visibility. (Manish/HT)

The weather department said that less than 25% of observation stations across the district reported rainfall. While no further rain is predicted in the coming days, lingering fog and cold conditions are expected to continue affecting daily life.

According to IMD, Ludhiana recorded a minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, making it the second coldest district in Punjab after Gurdaspur (AMFU), which registered a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius. Cold wave conditions are expected to persist, with Friday forecast to witness weather conditions similar to Thursday.

Residents have been advised to remain alert, particularly during early morning and late evening hours, when visibility is likely to be poor.

IMD officials said that the prevailing weather may cause damage to harvested crops lying in the open. Farmers have been advised to keep harvested produce covered and avoid the application of fertilisers and pesticides during this period. Dense fog may also reduce visibility, potentially increasing travel time by 10 to 15 minutes.

In view of falling temperatures and persistent fog, winter vacations in schools across the state — earlier scheduled from December 26 to December 31, 2025 — have been extended till January 7, 2026.

Notably, Ludhiana had recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius on December 27, 2025, pushing the city into cold wave conditions well below the seasonal average.