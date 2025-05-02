Ludhiana: Rising crimes in Gurdev Nagar leave residents worried

Three weeks after a series of petty thefts shook Gurdev Nagar, an upscale locality in the bypoll-bound Ludhiana West constituency, the area is once again grappling with a surge in violent crimes and thefts. According to residents, the locality has seen several such crimes this week. “Such incidents have raised significant security concerns, leaving us anxious and alarmed,” they said. In early April, the area had witnessed a string of thefts involving stolen electricity wires, car batteries and taps. (HT Photo for representation)

On Wednesday night, unidentified persons assaulted a local resident’s domestic help, leaving him seriously injured. Sharing details of the attack, Dr Gurinder Singh Grewal, a resident of the area, said, “My domestic help was going home on his cycle when two bike-borne assailants attacked him from behind at around 11 pm, causing a serious head injury. We immediately admitted him to the hospital and informed the police.” Robbery appears to be the motive behind the attack but cops said the picture would be clear after an investigation.

He further pointed out the decline in visible police presence in the area. “Earlier, there used to be PCR vans and policemen patrolling, which made us feel safe. But now such preventive checks are missing, giving a free hand to these miscreants,” he added.

Residents say this is the third crime reported in Gurdev Nagar this week. Earlier, antiques and statues were stolen from Mukt Arts, a local shop. On Tuesday, thieves were caught on CCTV stealing streetlights. The footage shows a man using a wooden cart to remove the lights from outside residential premises.

AAP leader Ravinder Pal Ghai, a resident of Gurdev Nagar, asserted, “This is the third incident reported in the area within a week. Gurdev Nagar hasn’t witnessed such violent attacks and petty thefts in years as it has in just the past few weeks. These crimes are likely being carried out by drug addicts, looking for quick money to fuel their addiction.”

As the bypoll approaches, local police need to ensure strict vigilance and immediate action to restore security in what was once considered a peaceful neighbourhood, Ghai added.

When contacted, Vikramjeet Singh, SHO of the division number 5 police station, stated, “We are actively investigating the matter and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects. Our team has also visited the injured domestic help, who is currently undergoing treatment, to record his statement. He has not been able to provide clear details about the incident so far.”

Notably, in early April, the area had witnessed a string of thefts involving stolen electricity wires, car batteries and taps, which locals believed to be linked to drug addicts.