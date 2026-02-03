Ludhiana roads remain unsafe despite MC’s directives to expedite repair

Even though the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has fixed a 20-day deadline on Friday to level roads dug for laying pipelines under the World Bank and AIIB-funded canal water supply project, several areas across the city continue to face serious inconvenience due to unplanned excavation and incomplete restoration work. City resident Arvind Sharma alleged that several shortcomings remained unaddressed. (Manish/HT)

The problem is particularly visible at Kitchlu Nagar Road near a gurdwara, where the road has caved in at one point days after pipeline-laying work was completed. Despite repeated complaints, the dug-up stretch has not been brought to road level, posing a risk to commuters, especially during night hours.

Similar conditions have been reported from Pakhowal Road near the Indoor Stadium, Model Town and Barewal Road, where multiple patches remain uneven. Residents alleged that the roads were dug up in an unplanned manner and proper compaction was not carried out after the work, leading to repeated subsidence.

Under the project, pipelines are being laid at 55 locations across the city. However, instead of restoring roads in a systematic manner, large stretches have been left rugged for weeks. Civic sources said that if proper road restoration was not possible immediately due to weather conditions, the areas could have been made motorable and safe till permanent repair was carried out during normal weather conditions in March.

Notably, during a recent review meeting held in Zone D with World Bank officials, the mayor had issued clear instructions to the executing agencies to immediately rectify deficiencies and ensure that roads were levelled within 20 days to prevent inconvenience to the public. However, ground reality suggests that the directions have not been implemented in letter and spirit.

City resident Arvind Sharma alleged that several shortcomings remained unaddressed. “If officials are citing weather conditions as an excuse, does that mean the public should be left to fall into open pits? Test pits have been left without reflectors or warning signs, increasing the risk of accidents at night. Leakages have also been reported at multiple points near the Indoor Stadium,” he said.

MC superintending engineer, Parul Goyal, said officials had been directed to address the issue. “Wherever pipeline work has been completed, the road will be properly restored and leakages will be repaired. Instructions have been issued to the field staff,” he said.