Ludhiana: Robberies a security concern for railway staff

ByRakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
Feb 12, 2025 05:16 AM IST

Prakhar Verma, loco branch secretary of the Northern Railway Men's Union (NRMU), Ludhiana branch, claimed that in the last year or so, around dozens of cases, including snatching of the bike a loco pilot was riding, have come to notice

The railway staff has complained of security issues in areas around the Ludhiana Junction station and the nearby railway yard while leaving and coming in for late shifts.

Loco pilot Kuldeep Singh and assistant loco pilot Vikas Kumar had their mobile phones snatched near the Jagraon Bridge, Ludhiana, around 2 am on Sunday as they were walking back to their homes after the shift. (HT Photo)
Loco pilot Kuldeep Singh and assistant loco pilot Vikas Kumar had their mobile phones snatched near the Jagraon Bridge, Ludhiana, around 2 am on Sunday as they were walking back to their homes after the shift. (HT Photo)

Loco pilot Kuldeep Singh and assistant loco pilot Vikas Kumar had their mobile phones snatched near the Jagraon Bridge around 2 am on Sunday as they were walking back to their homes after the shift. The robbery was caught on a CCTV camera which recorded three men charging on them on a bike. One of the robbers even carried a large weapon, which appeared to be machete, and tried hitting one of the loco pilots before fleeing the spot.

SHO, Division Number 5 Police Station, inspector Balwant Singh, confirmed that an FIR has been lodged in the case.

“We caught the number plate of the bike and found an address linked to it. But it turned out to be fake. We are trying to catch the robber,” said inspector Singh.

Prakhar Verma, loco branch secretary of the Northern Railway Men’s Union (NRMU), Ludhiana branch, claimed that in the last year or so, around dozens of such cases, including snatching of the bike a loco pilot was riding, have come to notice.

“The staff is very concerned about their safety when they work late hours shifts. Incidents like these are common. People are scared of being robbed when leaving or coming in for late shifts,” he said.

The police claim to have increased patrolling in the area and SHO Balwant Singh claimed that he also ensures a visit there at night.

The Government Railway Police station also confirmed getting such complaints.

