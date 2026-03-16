Ludhiana: Robbers drill hole in wall of aluminium factory, flee with goods in Dhandari Kalan

Two unidentified robbers broke into a factory in the Dhandari Kalan area and stole several sacks of aluminium goods and a machine after drilling a hole in the outer wall of the premises on Saturday night, police said on Sunday. A case has been registered under Sections 331 (house trespass), 305 (theft) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (HT Photo)

Based on a complaint by Vinod Kumar, a resident of Basant Nagar in Lohara, Sahnewal police have registered an FIR against two unidentified persons.

Police officials said the accused were captured on CCTV cameras installed near the factory, but the footage is not clear enough to establish their identities.

According to the complainant Vinod Kumar, who works as a supervisor at the factory, which manufactures aluminium goods, the premises remain locked during the night.

Around midnight, the accused allegedly drilled a hole in the outer wall of the building to gain entry into the factory, Kumar said.

After entering the premises, the robbers reportedly stole around 12 sacks of aluminium goods. Before fleeing, they also took away a fluid-carrying machine from the factory.

The incident came to light the next morning when factory workers arrived for work and noticed the hole in the wall and the missing material.

They immediately informed the management, following which the police were alerted.

Investigating officer ASI Gurdev Ram said a case has been registered against unidentified persons under Sections 331 (house trespass), 305 (theft) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

He added that police have collected CCTV footage from the factory and nearby areas and are scanning additional cameras in the locality to identify the accused.

The factory owner is yet to provide the exact estimate of the financial loss.