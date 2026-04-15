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Ludhiana: Robbery bid foiled as shop owner catches accused in Jamalpur

According to police, the incident occurred when Ram Nath Gupta, a resident of Mundian, and his son Manish were present at the shop

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 06:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A robbery attempt at a building material shop on 33 Feet Road in Jamalpur saw the owner briefly overpower one of the accused before being forced to let him go after an accomplice attacked him with bricks.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the shop, providing crucial leads. (HT File)

According to police, the incident occurred when Ram Nath Gupta, a resident of Mundian, and his son Manish were present at the shop.

Manish was at the counter speaking on the phone when two men armed with sharp-edged weapons entered, they said.

The accused allegedly snatched Manish’s mobile phone and looted cash from the drawer before attempting to flee, the complainant told police.

Sensing the situation, Gupta rushed to intervene and managed to catch hold of one of the robbers.

“I grabbed one of them and pinned him down, but his accomplices intervened,” Gupta said.

“A third accused, who was waiting outside on a motorcycle, began pelting bricks at me. I was forced to let go, and they all managed to escape,” he added.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Robbery bid foiled as shop owner catches accused in Jamalpur
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Robbery bid foiled as shop owner catches accused in Jamalpur
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