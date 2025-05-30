Ludhiana: Sahnewal sub-station fire cuts power to over 100 industrial units for 40 hrs

Over 100 industrial units in the Umedpur, Bhagwanpura, Ganpati Colony, and surrounding rural areas are facing a crippling power outage, now stretching beyond 40 hours. This extensive disruption follows a massive fire that ravaged the 220 KV substation in Sahnewal on Wednesday morning, destroying critical equipment worth nearly ₹1 crore and bringing industrial operations to a standstill. The fire broke out around 10.45 am, reportedly triggered by a technical fault that caused a spark in the cable duct. Equipment worth nearly ₹ 1 crore got destroyed in the blaze. (HT Photo)

The fire broke out around 10.45 am, reportedly triggered by a technical fault that caused a spark in the cable duct. The flames rapidly spread, engulfing the control room and resulting in a powerful explosion. Critical equipment worth nearly ₹1 crore got destroyed in the blaze. This includes two incomers, two bus couplers, around 14 outgoing 11 KV breakers, control panels, control cables, and approximately 2km of 150mm 11 KV SLP cables.

Navjot Singh Dhillon, sub-divisional officer, Sahnewal, said, “The incident was reported around 10.45 am on Wednesday. A spark caused by a technical glitch spread through the cable duct and ignited the control room, which led to a massive explosion.”

As a result, power supply to nearby residential areas including Umedpur, Mujjara, Naudpura, and Harnampura, was severely affected for over five hours. Supply to these localities was restored around 4:00 pm by diverting the load to alternate feeder lines. However, the power supply to industrial units remains largely disrupted, he added.

“Eleven 11 KV feeders serving the industrial units have gone down. The necessary equipment has been procured and installation is expected to be completed by Friday morning. Once testing is done, we expect the power supply to be fully restored by Friday evening,” Dhillon added.

Staff crunch and lack of routine maintenance

While restoration work is underway, a senior official of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) attributed the scale of the damage to inadequate maintenance and severe staff shortage.

The official pointed out that as per standard operating procedure (SOP), substations must undergo routine maintenance every three months. This includes thorough inspection of transformers, circuit breakers, isolators, busbars, control panels, and cable terminations to detect signs of wear, overheating, corrosion, or physical damage.

However, the majority of the PSPCL sub-station across state is struggling with acute staff shortages including the absence of junior engineers, substation assistants, oil cleaners, and other support staff. With limited manpower, routine operations consume most of the workforce’s time, leaving little room for preventive maintenance.

Hence, during periods of increased load or high temperatures, this lack of upkeep often leads to serious breakdowns, putting both the system and the staff at significant risk. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in Wednesday’s incident,” he added.

Third fire incident at substation in six months

The Sahnewal fire marks the third major substation fire in Ludhiana district within six months. On April 26, a massive blaze broke out at the 66 KV Talwara grid, under Mandi Gobindgarh in Khanna Circle. During this, four out of five 20 MVA transformers were gutted, plunging surrounding areas into extended outages. PSPCL officers indicated that the transformers, which were somewhat outdated and lacked proper maintenance, contributed to the severity of the damage.

Earlier, on December 12, 2024, a fire at the 66 KV Tajpur Road grid disrupted power supply to more than 15,000 consumers including 1,000 industrial units and Ludhiana Central Jail due to two damaged transformers. The blaze, caused by a blast in the LV bush of one transformer, spread to a nearby unit due to airflow. The fire has caused PSPCL damage worth ₹7 crore.