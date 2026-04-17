Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond inaugurated development works worth over ₹22 lakh at PM Shri Government High School on Amloh Road, Khanna, and Government Middle School, Khanna Khurd, under the Punjab Sikhya Kranti campaign on Thursday. The inaugurations drew criticism from the Lecturer Cadre Union that said the government should focus on recruitments rather than holding such events.

Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond during the inauguration of a project in a Khanna school on Thursday. (HT File)

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At PM Shri Government High School, the minister inaugurated a state-of-the-art beauty and wellness lab, developed at a cost of ₹13.2 lakh. The minister said the lab would help students of Classes 9 and 10 gain practical vocational skills and become self-reliant. Under the two-year course, students will receive training in facial treatments, bleaching, mehndi application, makeup, among others. He added that the school has already earned recognition for its shooting range, where students have performed exceptionally well at block, district, state, national and international levels.

The facility has been equipped with four salon chairs, two shampoo stations, two facial beds, a facial machine, skin testing machine, face and head steamers, galvanic machine, steriliser, manicure-pedicure setup and an air conditioner.

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{{^usCountry}} At Government Middle School in Khanna Khurd, he inaugurated a smart classroom worth ₹9.55 lakh. The classroom features a 75-inch LED interactive panel, 20 dual desks, a lecture stand, teacher’s table and chair, whiteboard, four fans, inverter and CCTV camera. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At Government Middle School in Khanna Khurd, he inaugurated a smart classroom worth ₹9.55 lakh. The classroom features a 75-inch LED interactive panel, 20 dual desks, a lecture stand, teacher’s table and chair, whiteboard, four fans, inverter and CCTV camera. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Lecturer Cadre Union said that the government should fill the vacant positions in schools. Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the union, said, “Such inaugurations divert attention from the core issues in government schools. Infrastructure work is a regular process. It does not require repeated ceremonial launches. The real Sikhya Kranti will happen only when schools have adequate teachers and principals.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Lecturer Cadre Union said that the government should fill the vacant positions in schools. Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the union, said, “Such inaugurations divert attention from the core issues in government schools. Infrastructure work is a regular process. It does not require repeated ceremonial launches. The real Sikhya Kranti will happen only when schools have adequate teachers and principals.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Deputy district education officer (elementary) Manoj Kumar said the inauguration events are being organised in schools where events could not take place last year. “The funds will be received later,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy district education officer (elementary) Manoj Kumar said the inauguration events are being organised in schools where events could not take place last year. “The funds will be received later,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Regarding the recruitments, Kumar said that the government was taking necessary steps in that direction as well.

For the inauguration events under the Sikhya Kranti, senior secondary schools are expected to receive ₹20,000, secondary schools ₹10,000 and primary schools will get ₹5,000 to make arrangements. Teachers pointed out that similar funds announced last year were delayed for months.

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