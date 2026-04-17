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Ludhiana: School projects inaugurated; union wants vacancies filled

According to deputy district education officer (elementary) Manoj Kumar, the inauguration events are being organised in schools where events could not take place last year

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 07:44 am IST
By Akanksha Attri Arora, Ludhiana
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Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond inaugurated development works worth over 22 lakh at PM Shri Government High School on Amloh Road, Khanna, and Government Middle School, Khanna Khurd, under the Punjab Sikhya Kranti campaign on Thursday. The inaugurations drew criticism from the Lecturer Cadre Union that said the government should focus on recruitments rather than holding such events.

Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond during the inauguration of a project in a Khanna school on Thursday. (HT File)

At PM Shri Government High School, the minister inaugurated a state-of-the-art beauty and wellness lab, developed at a cost of 13.2 lakh. The minister said the lab would help students of Classes 9 and 10 gain practical vocational skills and become self-reliant. Under the two-year course, students will receive training in facial treatments, bleaching, mehndi application, makeup, among others. He added that the school has already earned recognition for its shooting range, where students have performed exceptionally well at block, district, state, national and international levels.

The facility has been equipped with four salon chairs, two shampoo stations, two facial beds, a facial machine, skin testing machine, face and head steamers, galvanic machine, steriliser, manicure-pedicure setup and an air conditioner.

Regarding the recruitments, Kumar said that the government was taking necessary steps in that direction as well.

For the inauguration events under the Sikhya Kranti, senior secondary schools are expected to receive 20,000, secondary schools 10,000 and primary schools will get 5,000 to make arrangements. Teachers pointed out that similar funds announced last year were delayed for months.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: School projects inaugurated; union wants vacancies filled
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: School projects inaugurated; union wants vacancies filled
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