Ludhiana schools to hold special vaccination camps for teenagers

To cover maximum children in the age group of 15-18 years once the vaccination drive for teenagers begins in January, it has been decided that special camps would be organised in schools.

In addition, children can visit any other camp and get themselves vaccinated there as well.

With the Centre announcing that teenagers between 15 and 18 years of age will be vaccinated January 3 onwards, the Ludhiana administration held a meeting with school principals to prepare for the forthcoming drives.

Councillor Mamta Ashu, along with ADC Jagraon-cum-nodal officer (vaccination) Dr Nayan Jassal, on Tuesday convened the meeting at Bachat Bhawan in district administrative complex wherein principals of schools, mainly from Ludhiana (west) constituency, took part. The meeting was attended by principals of several prominent schools.

Mamta urged the parents to encourage their children to get themselves vaccinated.

“To ensure that our children stay safe, parents should get their children vaccinated at the earliest,” she added.

Dr Jassal said that people, who are yet to receive their second dose of vaccination, should also come forward and get themselves fully vaccinated.

She said, “A large number of residents have not yet received their second jab of Covid-19 vaccine. Sadly, such people believe that Covid has become a thing of the past, which is not the case.”

She added, “Everyone knows that with the prevalence new variant Omicron, people should not take the virus lightly and get fully vaccinated by visiting their nearest centre.”

Dr Jassal said that some people still have misconceptions that Covid vaccine is not safe and that is why, they are not coming forward.