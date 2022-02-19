Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana schools to remain closed day before voting day
chandigarh news

Ludhiana schools to remain closed day before voting day

Ludhiana deputy commissioner-cum-district magistrate Varinder Kumar Sharma further directed the schools to not hold any examinations till polling day.
At schools in Ludhiana that have been turned into polling booths, the staff, including those on cleaning duty, has been directed to remain present. (HT File)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 02:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

All schools – government and private – will remain closed on Saturday, in wake of polling on Sunday.

In the orders issued on Friday, Ludhiana deputy commissioner-cum-district magistrate Varinder Kumar Sharma further directed the schools to not hold any examinations till polling day.

At schools that have been turned into polling booths, the staff, including those on cleaning duty, has been directed to remain present.

A few schools will have to reschedule the dates of the ongoing pre-boards of Classes 8, 10 and 12, in wake of this development. Exams of non-board classes will also be affected. Earlier, the state education department had asked government schools to set the pre-board schedule, as per their discretion, anytime before February 26. The schools are to declare pre-board results by March 3.

