Ludhiana: Second victim of high-speed Audi crash dies; accused still on the run

A second person injured in high-speed Audi car crash on Bhamian Road died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Tuesday morning. The deceased, Harpal Singh, a 50-year-old resident of the Bhamian area, had sustained serious injuries in the accident and was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where he passed away. The accused driver, identified as Jatinder Singh of Bhookhari village, remains on the run. (HT photo for representation)

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when an Audi car, reportedly being driven at high speed by a former national-level footballer, rammed into multiple people. A street food vendor had died on the spot, while three others were injured. Harpal was riding pillion on a scooter driven by his acquaintance, Jashanpreet Singh. The two were heading to the market when the accident happened. While Jashanpreet escaped with minor injuries, Harpal was critically injured.

Inspector Balwinder Kaur, SHO at Jamalpur police station, confirmed Harpal Singh’s death. “We received information about his passing from the family this morning,” she said.

The accused driver, identified as Jatinder Singh of Bhookhari village, remains on the run. “Raids are underway to arrest the accused,” the SHO said.

Eyewitnesses had earlier alleged that the driver appeared to be either drunk or under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident. Bystanders managed to stop the vehicle, but Jatinder reportedly called someone for help and was taken away in another car before police could arrive.

Probe revealed that the Audi involved in the incident was borrowed by Jatinder from his friend, Jastejveer Singh of Samrala. The vehicle bears a Chandigarh registration number and its ownership was yet to be officially transferred.

Harpal, who worked at a private firm and also volunteered as a sevadar at a local gurdwara, is survived by his wife and two children. He was the sole breadwinner for the family.

Police have now added relevant sections to the case following Harpal’s death and are continuing their efforts to apprehend the absconding accused.