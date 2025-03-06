Ludhiana: Several farmers rounded up, tractor-trailers confiscated

The police stopped hundreds of farmers from marching towards Chandigarh to participate in a protest called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday. The government took the action to prevent the demonstration, leading to heavy barricading and police deployment at multiple locations, including in Samrala, Raikot and Doraha. Members of BKU (Ekta Sidhupur) during a protest outside the DC office. (GURPREET SINGH/HT)

At Samrala, the police halted around 300 farmers travelling in tractors, trolleys and other vehicles. Over 100 police personnel were stationed on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway near Haido police post to enforce the blockade.

Ludhiana range deputy inspector general (DIG) Nilambari Jagadale, who was present at the site, confirmed that farmers were stopped peacefully and they sat on one side of the road.

She stated, “The situation is under control. As per government directives, no protester will be allowed to enter Mohali or Chandigarh.”

The authorities have also set up additional checkpoints at multiple locations to intercept farmers heading towards Chandigarh. Security has been heightened across the region to prevent any escalation.

Similarly, the police stopped farmers in Raikot and rounded up four farmer leaders, including Jagtar Singh Daherka, Buta Singh Chakkar, Joginder Singh Malsihan Bajhan and Gurmel Singh Roomi. The farmer unions staged a protest at the site. Similarly, the police rounded up seven farmers in Doraha and confiscated their tractor-trolley.

Gurpreet Singh of Jagraon said they were heading towards Chandigarh when the police stopped them and asked to return. He claimed that when they were returning, cops intercepted and took them to a police station.

Farmers’ tractor-trailers and other vehicles were lined up alongside roads till late in the evening.

Marking the 100th day of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s hunger strike, members of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Ekta Sidhupur) staged a protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. The protesters also observed a one-day hunger strike to intensify their agitation.

Farmer leaders said they have been consistently demanding a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP), but the central government has failed to address their concerns. They highlighted that Dallewal has been on hunger strike for the past 100 days, yet there has been no response from the authorities.

“The protest is part of a statewide agitation called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. Similar demonstrations are being held outside DC offices across Punjab. The next course of action will be decided by the core committee,” said union’s district president Supinder Singh Bagga.