Ludhiana: Shopkeeper arrested for molesting 6-year-old

The Jamalpur police arrested a 42-year-old stationery shop owner for allegedly molesting a six-year-old girl. The girl went to the shop to buy a pencil when the incident took place. The victim managed to set her free and narrated the whole incident to her mother after reaching home. Inspector Kulbir Singh, SHO at the Jamalpur police station, said the mother of the victim stated the accused touched the girl inappropriately and molested her. (Getty image)

The mother shared the incident with the locals, who nabbed the accused and thrashed him badly before handing him over to the police.

