Ludhiana: Shopkeepers flag safety risk from damaged flagpole at Gole Market

Shopkeepers at the Gole Market have raised alarm over a damaged national flag pole installed inside the adjoining park warning that cracks in its base and rat infestation have turned the towering structure into a potential safety hazard for the crowded commercial area. A crack on the flagpole. (HT Photo)

The flagpole, estimated to be around 70–80 feet high, was installed a few years ago by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT). Traders alleged that deep cracks have developed in the base pipe supporting the pole, while a growing rat menace in the park has further weakened the foundation. They fear the structure could collapse during a dust storm or heavy rain, endangering shoppers and shopkeepers in the area, which remains crowded throughout the day.

A shopkeeper and activist Arvind Sharma raised the issue with authorities on Friday, alleging that more than half of the base pipe appeared damaged and weakened. He claimed that substandard material may have been used during installation. Sharma also pointed out that LIT had reportedly spent around ₹1.10 crore on redevelopment of the park in 2017, yet the condition of the structure has deteriorated within a few years.

Another trader said a collapse could result in serious loss of life and property. With Republic Day approaching on January 26, he added that the National Flag was a matter of pride and it was unfortunate that poor-quality work had put it at risk. Traders demanded that the damaged pole be replaced entirely rather than temporarily repaired and urged the LIT chairman, municipal corporation officials and the deputy commissioner to intervene.

When contacted, LIT executive engineer Vikram Bhardwaj confirmed that a complaint had been received. He said the contractor who executed the project had been directed to inspect the pole and carry out necessary repairs at the earliest. Bhardwaj added that the work was completed over two years ago and the damage could be due to wear and tear, but assured that the issue would be addressed.