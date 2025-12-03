Ludhiana: Showroom burgled near police chief’s residence

A gang of burglars struck a showroom on Monday night located next to the official residence of Ludhiana commissioner of police Swapan Sharma on Cemetery Road, raising questions about police vigilance in the city. Police at the showroom that was burgled in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The incident came to light early Tuesday morning when neighbours alerted the shop owner, Chetna Basil, about the damaged shutter of her store, which deals in fancy dresses and artificial jewellery. Basil said she had closed the showroom at around 9 pm on Monday. “When I reached the spot and went inside, the entire showroom had been ransacked. High-value artificial jewellery, a tablet, a mobile phone and the CCTV DVR box were missing, with empty boxes scattered across the shop,” she said, estimating her losses at ₹5.5 lakh.

Basil informed the Division Number 8 police, who visited the showroom to record details. She later submitted a written complaint, urging the authorities to trace the culprits and recover the stolen items.

Former councillor Parminder Mehta expressed concern over rising incidents of thefts, looting and gang-related crimes in Ludhiana. “Criminals have become so fearless that they are striking right under the nose of senior police officials. Many street-crime cases are dismissed as minor, which only emboldens criminals. The administration must issue strict directives so citizens can feel safe,” Mehta said.