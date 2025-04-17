Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Six govt primary school teachers suspended for ‘skipping’ poll duty

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 17, 2025 06:56 AM IST

Officials identified the suspended teachers as-- primary cadre teacher Uma Sharma, associate pre-primary teachers Gurvinder Kaur, Jaspreet and Sarabjit Kaur, and associate teachers Hardeep Kaur and Manninder Kaur

Election registration officer-cum-additional deputy commissioner (ADC city) on Wednesday suspended six teachers of Government Primary School, Sunet, for skipping election duties, said officials. The move comes even as the dates for Ludhiana West bypoll are yet to announced.

The move comes even as the dates for Ludhiana West bypoll are yet to announced. (HT Photo for representation)
The move comes even as the dates for Ludhiana West bypoll are yet to announced. (HT Photo for representation)

Officials identified the suspended teachers as-- primary cadre teacher Uma Sharma, associate pre-primary teachers Gurvinder Kaur, Jaspreet and Sarabjit Kaur, and associate teachers Hardeep Kaur and Manninder Kaur.

According to the suspension orders issued by the authority, the teachers were assigned the duty of booth-level officers (BLOs) on April 12 for the upcoming Ludhiana West by-elections but they neither appeared for duty, nor sent any communication.

The order adds that when contacted, the school head said they had communicated the orders to the teachers and had asked them to join the election duty, but the latter did not do so. The authority added it suggested that the teachers did not take the orders ‘seriously’ and election related work was being delayed due to it.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Six govt primary school teachers suspended for ‘skipping’ poll duty
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On