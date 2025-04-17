Ludhiana: Six govt primary school teachers suspended for ‘skipping’ poll duty

Election registration officer-cum-additional deputy commissioner (ADC city) on Wednesday suspended six teachers of Government Primary School, Sunet, for skipping election duties, said officials. The move comes even as the dates for Ludhiana West bypoll are yet to announced. The move comes even as the dates for Ludhiana West bypoll are yet to announced. (HT Photo for representation)

Officials identified the suspended teachers as-- primary cadre teacher Uma Sharma, associate pre-primary teachers Gurvinder Kaur, Jaspreet and Sarabjit Kaur, and associate teachers Hardeep Kaur and Manninder Kaur.

According to the suspension orders issued by the authority, the teachers were assigned the duty of booth-level officers (BLOs) on April 12 for the upcoming Ludhiana West by-elections but they neither appeared for duty, nor sent any communication.

The order adds that when contacted, the school head said they had communicated the orders to the teachers and had asked them to join the election duty, but the latter did not do so. The authority added it suggested that the teachers did not take the orders ‘seriously’ and election related work was being delayed due to it.