Ludhiana: Snakebite cases see two-fold rise during monsoon

With the onset of monsoon, the cases of snakebite in the district recorded a two-fold rise in June with one person even dying due to the snakebite. (Representational)

In April the district recorded 10 snakebite cases, which rose to 24 in May and 58 in June. The death due to snakebite was recorded in Khanna.

Dr Asmita Narang, wildlife expert at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), said that the snakebite cases rise in monsoons as the reptiles who usually live underground move up to the surface after rains.

While the region has various types of snakes, Dr Narang cautioned against four very poisonous snake varieties, Indian cobra, Russell Vipers, Saw-scaled vipers and Common Kraits.

“These are the poisonous snakes found in the region which people must stay away from and take very seriously,” she said.

The venom in Indian cobra, Saw-scaled vipers and Common Kraits is hemotoxin and causes symptoms like hematuria (blood in urine), bleeding nose, hypotension, bloody vomit etc. The Russell Viper venom is neurotoxin, which causes symptoms like paralysis, fits and seizures.

These snakes are nocturnal, active during the night, and make the farmers in the fields in late hours or those sleeping out in rural areas very vulnerable.

She said that people should rush to the hospitals as soon as they know they have been bitten by a snake. “The reactions in case of poisonous snakes can at times be quick and timely delivery of anti-dote can make a huge difference.” The anti- venoms at the hospitals here are effective for these four types of snakes.