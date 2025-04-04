Ludhiana: Spa staffer stabbed to death by stalker in Dugri, accused held

A spa centre employee was stabbed to death by a man in Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, Dugri, on Thursday afternoon following a heated argument, police said. Police outside the spa centre in Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar of Dugri where the incident took place on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The accused, identified as Simarjit Singh, 32, from Malerkotla, was allegedly forcing the woman to marry him, but she had repeatedly rejected his advances.

The victim, Akwinder Kaur, 33, a resident of Bool village in Dehlon and a mother of two, succumbed to her injuries at a nearby hospital where onlookers had rushed her after the attack.

Police have arrested the accused and sent the body for post-mortem to a civil hospital while informing the victim’s family.

According to eyewitnesses, Simarjit pulled out a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed Akwinder in the neck, leaving her critically injured, following an argument. “The woman collapsed on the ground, bleeding profusely. We rushed her to the hospital, but she could not survive,” said an eyewitness.

Dugri police station SHO and sub-inspector Narpinder Singh, ssid that they received information about the attack around 3:15pm and immediately reached the scene. “Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused visited the spa centre to meet Akwinder. He asked her to step outside to discuss something, leading to a heated argument. In a fit of rage, he stabbed her in the throat and fled, leaving her in a pool of blood,” the SHO said.

Further investigation revealed that Akwinder had been living separately from her husband due to marital disputes, and a divorce case was pending. She had previously been in a live-in relationship with Simarjit but their relationship ended over a year ago. Despite her decision to move on, Simarjit continued to stalk and harass her, the police said.

“The victim had already filed a complaint against the accused at the Dehlon police station for stalking and harassment, but the matter was still under investigation,” said the SHO.

The police have arrested the accused and are investigating the case.