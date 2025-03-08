Ludhiana: Space crunch at Kundanpuri govt primary amid exams

As the final examinations for Class 5 commenced on Friday, several government schools with limited infrastructure are struggling to manage academic activities efficiently. One such institution, Government Primary School (GPS), Kundanpuri, is grappling with severe space constraints while conducting final exams and regular classes within its restricted premises. On regular school days, nearly 90 students are crammed into a single classroom , even in hot and humid weather conditions. (HT photo for representation)

A teacher from the school highlighted the logistical hurdles, revealing that the institution serves as an examination centre for 136 students. To ensure the smooth conduct of exams, students from other classes are sent home by 9 AM after receiving their mid-day meal, as the Class 5 examinations begin at the same time.

While explaining the situation, a teacher said that the infrastructure challenges extend beyond exam days. On regular school days, nearly 90 students are crammed into a single classroom, even in hot and humid weather conditions. “This is a centre school, so we must accommodate belongings from other schools as well, including cupboards and computers, inside our classrooms due to the lack of an extra room. As a result, we have had to adjust Class 5 examinees across four rooms and the verandah,” a teacher said.

The school operates in double shifts, sharing its premises with another primary school from post office road, with students from both shifts appearing for examinations together. Adding to the difficulties, the school does not stand on government-owned land, preventing the construction of additional classrooms.

Centre head teacher Kuldeep Singh shared that the school has over 500 students enrolled, making it extremely difficult to manage exam arrangements. “We have more than 100 examinees along with students from other classes, and due to space constraints, we have had to place desks in the verandah. Nursery to Class 4 students arrive at 7:30 AM and must leave by 9 AM after receiving their mid-day meal, as we simply cannot accommodate them alongside the examinees,” he stated.