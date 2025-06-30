Ludhiana: Speeding Audi kills 1, injures 3; driver escapes

Panic gripped the Bhamian Road area near GK Estate on Sunday morning after a speeding Audi car ran over several people standing by the roadside, killing one and injuring three others. The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Prem Shah, a vendor who sold street food to support his wife and five children. Police officials inspecting the Audi car after the incident in Jamalpur, Ludhiana, on Sunday. (HT Photo)

According to eyewitnesses, the white Audi bearing a Chandigarh registration number was moving at high speed when the driver, suspected to be drunk, lost control and veered off the road. The car first hit Shah, who was pushing his cart, and then collided with a scooter and a parked motorcycle, dragging one person for several metres before coming to a halt.

Locals rushed to the spot and confronted the driver and his companions, who reportedly appeared intoxicated. Before police could arrive, the occupants managed to flee in a Maruti Swift car, allegedly called in by them to facilitate their escape.

The injured have been identified as Rajesh Kumar, Harpal Singh, and Jashanpreet Singh, all residents of the Bhamian area. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Inspector Balwinder Kaur, station house officer (SHO) at Jamalpur police station, said, “We contacted the previous owner, who informed us that the car had been sold to one Jastejveer Singh of Samrala about two years ago, but the ownership was never officially transferred. We are verifying the documents and working to trace the actual driver,” she said.

The whole incident was captured in nearby CCTV cameras. The footage has been taken into police custody for further investigation.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balwinder Singh said the police control room received a call around 9 am regarding the incident. “Our teams reached the site immediately. The Audi has been impounded, and we have recovered some documents and personal belongings from the vehicle. We will identify and arrest the accused soon,” he said.