Ludhiana: Speeding SUV overturns near BRS Nagar flyover, driver escapes unhurt

A speeding SUV overturned near the Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar flyover in the early hours of Sunday, leaving the vehicle mangled while the driver escaped unhurt. The mangked SUV in Ludhiana on SundayLudhiana. (Manish/HT File)

According to police, the Toyota Fortuner was being driven at a high speed when the driver lost control near the flyover. The vehicle overturned after veering off balance, resulting in a severe impact that deployed all airbags.

Despite the intensity of the crash, the driver sustained minor or no injuries, with police attributing his safety to the timely deployment of airbags. Passersby rushed to the spot and helped pull him out of the wrecked vehicle.

Police from Sarabha Nagar police station reached the scene soon after receiving information and initiated further proceedings. The damaged vehicle was later removed to restore normal traffic flow.

Preliminary investigation suggests speeding as the likely cause of the accident.

Man dies after motorcycle falls off flyover at Jalandhar Bypass

An unidentified man died after his motorcycle crashed into a railing and fell off a flyover at Jalandhar Bypass Chowk in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Investigating officer ASI Shingara Singh said the man was travelling from the Basti Jodhewal side when he lost control of the motorcycle near the National Highway flyover. The vehicle hit the railing, following which he fell off the bridge and landed below.

The impact proved fatal, and the rider died on the spot, police said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established. The body has been kept at the Civil Hospital mortuary, and further investigation is underway.