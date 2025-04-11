Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Sports Wing trials end with a bang, over 700 athletes show

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 11, 2025 05:30 AM IST

Over the two days, a total of 728 students from across Ludhiana participated in the trials — 418 boys and 310 girls; on April 10, 249 players took part in the trials

Trials to select young athletes for admission into Sports Wing schools across Punjab were conducted on April 9 and 10. District sports officer Kuldeep Chugh said the selection process, organised by the department of sports, Punjab, aimed to identify talented players across a range of sports.

Punjab sports department has announced trials for admission to its sports wings in schools for the academic session in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Trials were held for various sports including cycling, football, gymnastics, handball, hockey, judo, kho-kho, kabaddi, netball, softball, shooting, volleyball, weightlifting, and wrestling. The selection was open for three age groups, under-14, under-17, and under-19.

Over the two days, a total of 728 students from across Ludhiana participated in the trials — 418 boys and 310 girls. On April 10, 249 players took part in the trials.

On Thursday, cycling saw one girl and three boys competing, while football witnessed participation from 38 boys and two girls. In hockey, 30 boys and 23 girls turned up for the trials. Handball had eight participants in total — five boys and three girls.

Sports like judo, kabaddi, and softball saw participation only from girls. In volleyball, 15 boys and 13 girls participated. Shooting drew equal numbers — four boys and four girls. Weightlifting saw a strong turnout with 55 boys and five girls.

