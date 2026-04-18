Ludhiana: Stray dog sterilisation, vaccination facility inaugurated

A stray dog vaccination and sterilisation centre was inaugurated on Friday at Chuhar Chak village in Moga, aimed at promoting humane animal control and strengthening rabies prevention efforts in Punjab.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia during the launch of the stray dog vaccination and sterilisation centre. (HT Photo)

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The facility has been set up by ‘Barking For A Better Punjab’, an initiative focused on the welfare of stray and community dogs through spay-neuter surgeries, vaccination drives and public awareness programmes.

The organisers described it as a first-of-its-kind centre in the region, with a broader goal of developing a sustainable and humane model for managing stray dog populations.

The centre was inaugurated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, while Dilip Pandey, party’s in-charge for overseas affairs, attended as the event as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Pandey highlighted the role of non-resident Indians (NRIs) in supporting grassroots initiatives.

“Such efforts show how communities can come together for social good. Public welfare depends not only on infrastructure but also on shared responsibility,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The facility has been established in collaboration with Spherule Foundation, led by Geeta Bora, with logistical support from Roundglass Foundation. Founder Dr Iqvinder Singh Gill, a California-licensed veterinarian and alumnus of Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana, said the initiative seeks to address the issue at its root through sustained sterilisation and vaccination efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The facility has been established in collaboration with Spherule Foundation, led by Geeta Bora, with logistical support from Roundglass Foundation. Founder Dr Iqvinder Singh Gill, a California-licensed veterinarian and alumnus of Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana, said the initiative seeks to address the issue at its root through sustained sterilisation and vaccination efforts. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to available health data, India reports over 17 million dog bite cases annually and nearly 20,000 rabies-related deaths, most of which are preventable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to available health data, India reports over 17 million dog bite cases annually and nearly 20,000 rabies-related deaths, most of which are preventable. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The centre aims to contribute to reducing these numbers through scientific and humane intervention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The centre aims to contribute to reducing these numbers through scientific and humane intervention. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the occasion, the organisation also launched ‘Mera Pind 360’, a community initiative offering education and IT training, e-health guidance, assistance with government services, and support for modern farming and local entrepreneurship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the occasion, the organisation also launched ‘Mera Pind 360’, a community initiative offering education and IT training, e-health guidance, assistance with government services, and support for modern farming and local entrepreneurship. {{/usCountry}}

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Mera Pind 360 complements the organisation’s motto ‘seva for all’. Together, both programmes represent a holistic approach to rural upliftment through science, service and social solidarity.

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