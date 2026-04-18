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Ludhiana: Stray dog sterilisation, vaccination facility inaugurated

The facility has been set up by ‘Barking For A Better Punjab’, an initiative focused on the welfare of stray and community dogs through spay-neuter surgeries, vaccination drives and public awareness programmes

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 03:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A stray dog vaccination and sterilisation centre was inaugurated on Friday at Chuhar Chak village in Moga, aimed at promoting humane animal control and strengthening rabies prevention efforts in Punjab.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia during the launch of the stray dog vaccination and sterilisation centre. (HT Photo)

The facility has been set up by ‘Barking For A Better Punjab’, an initiative focused on the welfare of stray and community dogs through spay-neuter surgeries, vaccination drives and public awareness programmes.

The organisers described it as a first-of-its-kind centre in the region, with a broader goal of developing a sustainable and humane model for managing stray dog populations.

The centre was inaugurated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, while Dilip Pandey, party’s in-charge for overseas affairs, attended as the event as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Pandey highlighted the role of non-resident Indians (NRIs) in supporting grassroots initiatives.

“Such efforts show how communities can come together for social good. Public welfare depends not only on infrastructure but also on shared responsibility,” he said.

Mera Pind 360 complements the organisation’s motto ‘seva for all’. Together, both programmes represent a holistic approach to rural upliftment through science, service and social solidarity.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Stray dog sterilisation, vaccination facility inaugurated
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Stray dog sterilisation, vaccination facility inaugurated
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