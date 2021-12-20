Ludhiana | Student tests Covid +ve at govt school, testing ramped up

After a Class 7 student tested positive at the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, on Saturday, the health department has collected the samples of around 100 students in the school.

School authorities say that the student had been seated with his classmates during the exams that had culminated on Friday, and that the student had tested positive during routine sampling. The student is asymptomatic.

Principal Taskin Akhtar said routine sampling was already underway at the school and around 800 students had been tested. After the boy tested positive, around 100 samples of his contacts and other Class 6 and 7 students were collected. Meanwhile, the school is being run at 50% capacity as per the directions received from the state government.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said that the reports of the other students are expected on Monday.

3 more test positive

Three people, including the wife and son of Sacred Heart Convent School teacher, Bhaskaran, who had succumbed to the virus, tested positive for the virus. The total case count has reached 87,723, while 2116 patients have succumbed. There were around 34 active cases in the district on Sunday.