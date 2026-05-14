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Ludhiana students bring accolades with stellar scores across streams in Class 12 board results

Hirdeyroop scored a perfect 100 in psychology, fashion studies, music and mass media, while scoring a 98 in english

Published on: May 14, 2026 04:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Bringing laurels to the city with exceptional academic performances, Ludhiana students excelled in the CBSE Class 12 board examination results, with remarkable scores recorded across humanities, commerce, medical and non-medical streams. Among the highest scorers was Hirdeyroop Kaur of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, who secured an impressive 99.6% in the humanities stream.

Hirdeyroop Kaur (in pink shirt) celebrates with her peers in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Hirdeyroop scored a perfect 100 in psychology, fashion studies, music and mass media, while scoring a 98 in english. A student known for balancing academics with creative pursuits, she said her passion for fashion and writing inspired her future career plans. She now aims to pursue higher education at SD College affiliated with Panjab University and hopes to become a fashion journalist.

“Love for fashion and my interest in writing motivated me to choose this career path. I have also been associated with professional photography,” she said.

Hirdeyroop, who served as the head girl of the school during the previous academic session, said she preferred studying during late-night hours to avoid distractions. She also credited her brother, international cyclist Divjot Singh, for constantly motivating her to dream big and never stop.

“I did not follow a strict timetable, but I regularly practised previous years’ papers and relied on self-study along with teachers’ guidance,” she said. Prathna now aspires to become an income tax inspector.

Among other notable performers, Nivedita Karakoti of the medical stream from Police DAV Public School secured 98.2%, while Pearlpreet Kaur from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, also scored 98.2%.

In the non-medical stream, Anahat Kaur of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar, secured 98.2%, adding to the district’s impressive academic showing this year.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana students bring accolades with stellar scores across streams in Class 12 board results
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana students bring accolades with stellar scores across streams in Class 12 board results
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