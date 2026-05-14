Ludhiana students bring accolades with stellar scores across streams in Class 12 board results

Bringing laurels to the city with exceptional academic performances, Ludhiana students excelled in the CBSE Class 12 board examination results, with remarkable scores recorded across humanities, commerce, medical and non-medical streams. Among the highest scorers was Hirdeyroop Kaur of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, who secured an impressive 99.6% in the humanities stream.

Hirdeyroop Kaur (in pink shirt) celebrates with her peers in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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Hirdeyroop scored a perfect 100 in psychology, fashion studies, music and mass media, while scoring a 98 in english. A student known for balancing academics with creative pursuits, she said her passion for fashion and writing inspired her future career plans. She now aims to pursue higher education at SD College affiliated with Panjab University and hopes to become a fashion journalist.

“Love for fashion and my interest in writing motivated me to choose this career path. I have also been associated with professional photography,” she said.

Hirdeyroop, who served as the head girl of the school during the previous academic session, said she preferred studying during late-night hours to avoid distractions. She also credited her brother, international cyclist Divjot Singh, for constantly motivating her to dream big and never stop.

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{{^usCountry}} Another outstanding performance came from Harnoor Badesha, also a humanities student of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, who secured 99.4%. She scored full marks in english, psychology, mass communication and fashion design and 97 marks in economics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another outstanding performance came from Harnoor Badesha, also a humanities student of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, who secured 99.4%. She scored full marks in english, psychology, mass communication and fashion design and 97 marks in economics. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Harnoor said she became more serious towards academics after Class X and devoted nearly 12 to 13 hours daily for preparation during examination days. Passionate about fashion designing and dance, she now aspires to become an organisational psychologist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harnoor said she became more serious towards academics after Class X and devoted nearly 12 to 13 hours daily for preparation during examination days. Passionate about fashion designing and dance, she now aspires to become an organisational psychologist. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the commerce stream, Savroop Kaur of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar, registered an impressive 99%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the commerce stream, Savroop Kaur of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar, registered an impressive 99%. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another commerce achiever, Prathna Dhawan of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, secured 99.2%, including perfect scores in accountancy and english. She credited self-study and solving previous years’ question papers for her success. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another commerce achiever, Prathna Dhawan of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, secured 99.2%, including perfect scores in accountancy and english. She credited self-study and solving previous years’ question papers for her success. {{/usCountry}}

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“I did not follow a strict timetable, but I regularly practised previous years’ papers and relied on self-study along with teachers’ guidance,” she said. Prathna now aspires to become an income tax inspector.

Among other notable performers, Nivedita Karakoti of the medical stream from Police DAV Public School secured 98.2%, while Pearlpreet Kaur from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, also scored 98.2%.

In the non-medical stream, Anahat Kaur of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar, secured 98.2%, adding to the district’s impressive academic showing this year.

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