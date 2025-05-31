Ludhiana: Sutlej Club gets notice over political hoardings

In a move to enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the upcoming elections, the deputy commissioner’s office has issued a notice to the general secretary of Sutlej Club for displaying political advertisements on hoardings within the club premises. The DC office has sought a detailed explanation from the club general secretary regarding the intent and permission behind installing such hoardings. (HT Photo for representation)

According to district administration officials, multiple hoardings containing political content, allegedly in support of a particular political party, were found during a routine inspection on the premises of the private club. The hoardings were prominently displayed in various areas inside the club, raising concerns about possible violations of the MCC.

The DC office has sought a detailed explanation from the club general secretary regarding the intent and permission behind installing such hoardings, especially during the enforcement period of the code. Officials clarified that even private institutions are bound by election regulations and cannot display political material without approval from the Election Commission.

“This is a serious matter, as such displays can influence public sentiment during the election period,” an official from the DC office stated. “We have asked the club authorities to respond at the earliest.”

Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C held a video conference on May 29 with the deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer and the police commissioner of Ludhiana to assess preparations for the upcoming bypoll. He emphasised strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct and instructed prompt redressal of related complaints. The CEO also directed officials to monitor paid news closely and ensure proper food and lodging arrangements for polling staff.

On Friday, the district administration had issued notices to the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress for alleged MCC violations. The Congress has been asked to explain the installation of unauthorised posters and banners across the city. The AAP was served notice for exceeding the permitted number of vehicles during a roadshow, attended by party chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.