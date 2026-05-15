Ludhiana: Teachers’ body raises concern over census, election duties

The Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), Ludhiana unit, has met the district administration on Thursday and raised concerns over the growing burden of census and election duties on teachers, demanding relief for them.

Special emphasis was also laid on providing relief to teachers facing medical issues, pregnant women and mothers with small children. (HT File)

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The delegation, led by district general secretary Rupinderpal Singh Gill, submitted a memorandum to the assistant commissioner (general) Payal Goyal and highlighted several issues being faced by teachers due to continuous deployment in non-teaching assignments. Other members present in the delegation included Jaswinder Singh Aitiana, Amandeep Verma, Rajinder Jandiali and district mid-day meal front president Sukhwinder Singh Leel.

During the meeting, the delegation pointed out that the administration had earlier issued instructions granting exemption from census duties to employees, who are about to retire during the census period, pregnant women and those on maternity leave. However, despite the relaxation order, a large number of such employees have reportedly been assigned for census duties again.

The teachers’ body demanded that the previously granted exemptions should remain intact and be implemented strictly to avoid unnecessary stress among employees facing personal or medical challenges. The delegation also urged the administration to issue a clear written order allowing teachers to perform census duties only after completing half-day duties in schools.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting another concern, the union stated that a large number of teachers have already been assigned census duties, and therefore their deployment during upcoming municipal corporation and council elections should be kept to the minimum possible level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting another concern, the union stated that a large number of teachers have already been assigned census duties, and therefore their deployment during upcoming municipal corporation and council elections should be kept to the minimum possible level. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The representatives further requested that if election duties become unavoidable, teachers should be posted within or near their respective education blocks to prevent long-distance travel and inconvenience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The representatives further requested that if election duties become unavoidable, teachers should be posted within or near their respective education blocks to prevent long-distance travel and inconvenience. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Special emphasis was also laid on providing relief to teachers facing medical issues, pregnant women and mothers with small children. The union demanded that such employees should not be assigned election or census duties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Special emphasis was also laid on providing relief to teachers facing medical issues, pregnant women and mothers with small children. The union demanded that such employees should not be assigned election or census duties. {{/usCountry}}

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