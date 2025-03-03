Ludhiana: Teachers to hold stir over unmet demands on March 8

The Government Teachers’ Union Punjab announced a statewide protest march on March 8 in Anandpur Sahib against their long-pending demands. The announcement came after the gathering of the union members at Ludhiana on Sunday. The state president of the union Sukhwinder Singh Chahal, Gurbinder Singh Saskaur, finance secretary Amandeep Sharma and senior state vice-president Gurpreet Singh Amiwal highlighted the key demands. Union leaders demanded the scrapping of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, advocating for Punjab to draft its own education policy. (HT photo for representation)

“The protest will be held under the banner of the Joint Teachers’ Front Punjab. This protest will highlight the government’s reluctance to implement previously accepted teacher demands despite multiple meetings with the education minister,” said Chahal.

Key demands raised during the meeting included reversing salary cuts for physical training instructors (PTIs) and Art and Craft teachers, expediting promotions for lecturers and master cadre teachers, integrating computer instructors into the education department instead of being managed by PICTES Society, implementing pending salary and dearness allowance notifications, and reinstating the old pension scheme.

Other concerns included the immediate withdrawal of salary deduction orders for teachers who participated in the nationwide strike on February 16, 2024, halting non-academic duties assigned to teachers, ensuring timely transfers before the new academic session, and regularising contractual teachers and support staff.

Union leaders also demanded the scrapping of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, advocating for Punjab to draft its own education policy. They opposed the merging of middle schools, called for subject-specific teacher recruitment, and urged the restoration of financial allowances withdrawn under policy revisions.

The demand for station postings for 5994 ETT teachers was also raised, alongside requests for pending promotions of BPOs, headmasters, principals, and ETT teachers. With participation from teacher representatives across districts, including Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali, Barnala, Ferozepur, the union members called for mass mobilisation.