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Ludhiana: Teen foils carjacking bid, four unidentified accused booked

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area. Police reached the spot soon after being alerted and initiated an investigation.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 07:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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An 18-year-old youth foiled a carjacking attempt after men intercepted his vehicle near Jalandhar Bypass on Saturday evening, police said.According to police, the incident occurred when Dhruv Chhabra was driving towards Aman Nagar to collect a jacket from a friend.

A CCTV grab showing the miscreants intercepting the car near Jalandhar Bypass Chowk in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

Near Jalandhar Bypass Chowk, two motorcycle-borne men blocked his path by dropping their bike in front of his car and attempted to force open the door. Two more accomplices soon joined them in the bid, the police added.Despite the attempt, Chhabra managed to accelerate and escape, thwarting the carjacking.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area. Police reached the spot soon after being alerted and initiated an investigation.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Avinash Kumar Chhabra, a resident of Laxmi Puri, Salem Tabri. In his statement, he said that his family had been receiving threats from certain individuals over the past few months and suspected a larger conspiracy behind the incident.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Teen foils carjacking bid, four unidentified accused booked
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Teen foils carjacking bid, four unidentified accused booked
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