Ludhiana: Teenager apprehended for sexually assaulting 8-year-old

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 03, 2025 05:44 AM IST

The 15-year-old neighbour took the victim to his house on the pretext of playing, where he sexually assaulted him; the teenager also threatened him to keep mum

The Daba police apprehended a 15-year-old boy for sodomising his 8-year-old neighbour in Ram Nagar. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the father of the victim.

An FIR under section 6 of protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged. (HT Photo)
The complainant stated that on Saturday his son was playing in the street with other children. In the evening, the boy returned home crying. On being asked, the boy told him that a 15-year-old neighbour took him to his house on the pretext of playing, where he sexually assaulted him. The teenager also threatened him to keep mum.

ASI Gamdoor Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under section 6 of protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged. Soon after lodging the FIR, the police rounded up the teenager.

