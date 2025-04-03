Ludhiana: Textbook shortage hits govt schools as new session begins

Government schools in the district are facing a severe shortage of textbooks as the new academic session begins, leaving thousands of students without essential study materials. Out of the estimated requirement of 21 lakh books, only 12.5 lakh have been received so far, exacerbating concerns among educators about its impact on student learning and enrollment. A dispute between the Punjabi Sahit Akademi and the Punjab School Education Board over rental terms and maintenance of the board’s regional office at Punjabi Bhawan has further delayed distribution. (HT Photo)

An official from the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) in Ludhiana confirmed that about 7.5 lakh books have been distributed across various blocks, but a significant shortfall persists. The delay has raised alarms among teachers, who fear students will struggle to keep up with lessons.

Tehal Singh Sarabha, secretary of the Government School Teachers’ Union, Punjab, highlighted the disadvantage faced by government school students. “This is a major drawback during enrollment season. While private schools ensure books are available before the session starts, government school students struggle to get textbooks for most subjects,” he said, adding that the books should be available by March, as the academic year begins in April.

The shortage is evident across several schools.

Charanjeet Kaur Ahuja, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, said, “We have received only a few books. For instance, Class 8 students have 14 subjects, but books are available for just two.”

Vishwakirat Kahlon, principal of the School of Eminence, Model Town, said that books are being distributed as soon as they arrive.

While some schools maintain book banks, teachers say they do not fully address the issue. “Students prefer new books at the beginning of the session. Many who pass out don’t leave their books behind, making it difficult for teachers to conduct lessons without proper study material,” said a teacher.

A dispute between the Punjabi Sahit Akademi and the Punjab School Education Board over rental terms and maintenance of the board’s regional office at Punjabi Bhawan has further delayed distribution. Due to this, many books are currently stored at Government Senior Secondary School in Khanna.

PSEB superintendent Manish Kumar acknowledged the logistical challenge. “Books are first deposited in Khanna, then transported here before being sent to various blocks. This additional step has increased the burden,” he said.

Despite efforts to streamline the distribution, gaps remain.

Ramanjeet Singh, block officer of Mangat-1, said that nearly 60 to 70% of books had been received and distributed by March 17. “There are no books left at the block level. As soon as they arrive, they are sent to the schools,” he assured.

However, with the academic session already underway, many students are managing without essential textbooks, raising concerns about their ability to keep up with lessons.

