Ludhiana: Three arrested for robbing Barnala man

Hours after a gang robbed a Barnala man of cash and documents, the Hathur police arrested three accused. The police also recovered a Maruti Suzuki Swift car sans number plates used in the crime. The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Jobanpreet Singh, Ravinder Singh alias Billa – residents of Malla village and Akashdeep Singh of Chakkar village. Their aide Harpinder Singh, alias Pindi, of Badhni village, Moga and another accused, who is yet to be identified, are on the run.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Raikot Harjinder Singh stated that Inderpreet Singh of Chananwal village, Barnala filed a complaint to police on April 11 stating that he was going towards his village from Manuke village riding his bike.

He added that when he reached near Hathur, a Maruti Swift intercepted him. Three armed miscreants alighted from the car and overpowered him. The accused snatched his wallet containing ₹2,200 in cash and documents. After the miscreants left the spot he alerted the police and filed a complaint.

The DSP added that soon after receiving the complaint the police swung into action and arrested the accused within six hours. An FIR under sections 309 (4) (Robbery) and 317 (2) (dishonestly receiving or retaining any stolen property) of BNS has been lodged against the accused at Hathur Police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

Further the DSP added that Jobanpreet Singh has a criminal past. Earlier, he was booked by Hathur police in a case of attempt to murder and election violence during Panchayat election on October 16, 2024.