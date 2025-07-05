Ludhiana: Three-hour blackout in several areas

High-tension transmission lines got snapped at the 66 KV substation on GT Road, triggering a power outage across several parts of PSPCL’s City Centre division on Friday morning. The blackout began at around 6.30 am and lasted for more than three hours, officials familiar with the matter said. The blackout began at around 6.30 am and lasted for more than three hours, officials familiar with the matter said. (HT Photo)

The outage impacted several densely populated and commercially active areas, including Chaura Bazar, Madhopuri, Shivpuri, Iqbal Ganj, Chand Cinema Road, Gur Mandi, Namak Bazar, Meena Bazar and adjoining localities.

Residents and shopkeepers in these areas were left without electricity during the peak morning hours, affecting household routine work and local businesses alike.

Expressing concern over the issue, Ravinder Sharma, a resident of Madhopuri, said, “There was no electricity when we woke up. It completely disrupted our morning routine and made it difficult to get the kids ready for school. We kept trying to call the 1912 helpline to register a complaint, but there was no response.”

According to officials, the disruption was caused by a technical fault in the main breaker system at the substation. This fault led to overheating of the high-tension transmission lines, which eventually melted and snapped.

Sushil Kumar, sub-divisional officer (SDO), City Centre division, stated, “At least 26 feeders of 11 KV were hit due to the technical snag. The supply was affected due to a major fault in the main line at the GT Road substation. Once the damaged transmission lines were replaced and the system stabilised, supply to the affected areas was restored by 9 am.”