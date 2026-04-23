Ludhiana: Three more held for sheltering accused in Payal firing case

Khanna police on Wednesday arrested three more persons for allegedly harbouring the accused in the Payal grain market firing case, taking the total number of arrests to seven. One suspect, Gaurav alias Gola, remains absconding.

The accused in Ludhiana police custody on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

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The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Shafiq and Umar Rafi, both residents of Paddi village in Dehlon tehsil, and Sharif Ali of Bandevala village in Ropar district. Police said the trio provided shelter to the main accused after the April 14 incident and helped them evade arrest. Sharif Ali is facing four criminal cases, while Shafiq was out on parole in a murder case.

Senior superintendent of police Darpan Ahluwalia said the arrests are part of an intensified crackdown on organised crime networks. The probe is being conducted under the supervision of SP (Detective) Pawanjit Singh and DSP (D) Mohit Kumar Singla, with teams of CIA staff, Payal and Doraha police, and the Narcotics Cell working in coordination.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, police had arrested the main shooter Umesh Kumar alias Sonu Chhanga, his brother Laksh, and cab driver Gurwinder Singh alias Goldy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, police had arrested the main shooter Umesh Kumar alias Sonu Chhanga, his brother Laksh, and cab driver Gurwinder Singh alias Goldy. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Investigations indicate the involvement of Jagpreet Singh and his brother Shaganpreet Singh alias Shagan, who are believed to be operating from abroad. Police said the gang conducted recce and a test fire before executing the attack. Further investigation is underway, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigations indicate the involvement of Jagpreet Singh and his brother Shaganpreet Singh alias Shagan, who are believed to be operating from abroad. Police said the gang conducted recce and a test fire before executing the attack. Further investigation is underway, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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