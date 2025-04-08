Ludhiana: Tibba man flees after raping minor niece

The Tibba police booked a man for raping his minor niece, who came to stay with them for few days. According to the victim, the accused had attempted a rape bid on her few days ago, when she resisted the accused had apologized for his act. The accused, who works at a salon, is on the run after executing the crime. (HT Photo)

The 16-year-old victim stated that she is a student and had visited the house of his aunt (mother’s sister) in Vijay Nagar in Tibba during her holidays. The victim alleged that on finding her alone her uncle attempted a rape bid on her. She resisted and foiled the bid. She shared the things with her aunt following which the accused apologised and promised that this would not happen again.

The victim added that on April 5 her aunt had left the house for the market, while her cousins were in the other room. After finding her alone in the room the accused raped her and issued threats to keep her mum. When she resisted and vowed to make a complaint, the accused fled.

ASI Kamaljit Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Section 64 (Rape) of BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.