Ludhiana to host National School Games with over 900 players

City is set to host the 69th National School Games from January 6 to 11, bringing together thousands of young athletes from across the country in what officials described as a “sports mahakumbh” at the school level. Deputy director of sports Sunil Kumar and DEO (secondary) Dimple Madan sharing details on the games in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

The mega sporting event, being organised by the Punjab education department, will see participation from players representing 38 states and Union Territories, along with teams from Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Vidya Bharti Schools.

The games will be formally inaugurated by Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains at Guru Nanak Stadium. The opening ceremony will feature cultural performances by students from various schools, adding vibrancy to the national event.

Deputy director of sports, Sunil Kumar and district education officer (secondary) Dimple Madan said that elaborate preparations have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the games. They said around 937 school players, along with nearly 150 officials and coaches, are expected to arrive in the city. To manage arrangements efficiently, several committees comprising principals and school heads have been formed, while around 300 physical education teachers from across Punjab have been deployed on duty.

The competitions will be held in three disciplines—judo, taekwondo and gatka—at different venues in the city. Under-14 boys’ and girls’ judo matches will take place at BCM Arya School, Shastri Nagar. Taekwondo (Under-14 girls) events will be hosted at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU, while Under-19 boys’ and girls’ gatka competitions will be organised at the Open Air Theatre, PAU.

Officials said accommodation for players has been arranged in 36 schools across Ludhiana. Transport facilities have also been organised to ferry participants from railway stations and bus stands to their respective accommodations and competition venues. A control room has been set up at the PAU School to address any issues faced by players, while medical teams, technical officials, videography arrangements and security measures will remain in place throughout the event.

Meanwhile, additional deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar, during a review meeting at the district administrative complex, directed officials of various departments to ensure foolproof arrangements related to food, lodging, transport, security and medical facilities. He stressed the installation of CCTV cameras and deployment of PCR teams at all venues, underlining that the event offers a major platform for young athletes to showcase their talent at the national level.