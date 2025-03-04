Ludhiana: Tractor crushes woman to death, driver booked

A woman was killed on Sunday evening after a tractor hit a bike that in turn rammed into a scooter she was riding on in Haibowal area, officials said, adding that the tractor’s driver was booked. As the woman fell onto the road after the impact, the tractor crushed her head, leading to her death. Police said the tractor driver fled the scene with his vehicle (HT photo for representation)

The deceased, identified as Nirmal Kaur, a resident of Lakshmi Nagar, was riding pillion on a scooter with her husband at the time of the accident, the officials added.

According to a complaint filed by her husband Bishambhar Singh, they were on their way home when the speeding tractor hit a bike that was plying near their scooter. The impact caused the bike to collide with their scooter and Nirmal fell on the road. Police said the tractor driver fled the scene with his vehicle.

Head constable Surinder Singh, the investigating officer from Haibowal police station, said the case was registered against the unidentified tractor driver under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He added that the police are analysing footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras from the accident site to identify and locate the absconding accused.