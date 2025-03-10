Ludhiana: Trapped workers’ kin demand strict action against accused

Families of two workers trapped inside the collapsed Kohli Dyeing Unit in Phase 8, Focal Point, since Saturday evening, waited with teary eyes outside the factory, hoping for their safe rescue. The families also demanded strict action against those responsible for the incident. Meanwhile, several workers who managed to escape safely from the unit alleged that they had refused to work earlier, citing the weak condition of the factory’s pillars, but they were forced to continue work by the supervisor. The dyeing unit that collapsed in Focal Point, Phase 8, Ludhiana on Saturday evening. NDRF teams conducted search operation to rescue the trapped workers on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

One worker, Rajan, said, “We knew the pillars were in bad condition, and we even refused to work due to the risk. However, the supervisor ignored our concerns and forced us to continue working. If they had listened to us, this incident could have been avoided.”

An 18-year-old survivor, Kuldeep, narrated his ordeal, saying, “I was working on the machines when suddenly I heard a loud noise of the roof falling. Within seconds, everything turned dark, and I fell near the machine. Somehow, I managed to crawl out from the upper side of the debris.”

Another worker, Anuj, a boiler operator, shared, “The workers were already changing one of the pillars, and we had warned the owner about the poor condition of the building. Just a few minutes after the discussion, the building collapsed. I lost consciousness for a while and regained it after 30 minutes. I somehow found a way out and managed to escape.”

Several workers shared that they lost their mobile phones, cash, and other valuables in the incident. Sunil, one of the workers, said, “I lost my phone and cash worth thousands of rupees. Now, I don’t even have money for food. When I requested the supervisor for help, he refused to listen and told me to leave.”

Factory-owner didn’t pay heed to warnings: Workers

Another worker, Shiv Muni, claimed that “We had already warned the factory owner that the pillars were in poor condition, and any construction work should be done only after giving leave to the workers. However, the owner’s nephew did not listen and forced us to work. If they had listened, this incident would not have happened.”

The families of the trapped workers expressed deep anger and grief. Vijay Yadav, a family member, said, “It has been more than a day, and we have no clue about our loved ones. We demand strict action against the factory owner and those responsible for putting the lives of workers at risk. Only Lalan Yadav is left trapped in the factory, and authorities are not even telling us anything regarding the situation as we are not allowed to move or reach near the incident place.”

The deceased were identified as Jatinder Kumar, a worker, and Gurnarinder alias Bunty, a lab technician. The injured are Abhilash Yadav, Ram Kishan, Sintu Thakur, Avtar Singh Kaka, Pargat Singh, Manish Chauhan, Hakim Yadav, and Neeraj Kapoor.

An FIR has been registered against four individuals: Neeraj Kapoor, caretaker of Kohli Dyeing; factory supervisor Teerath Lal; crane operator Avtar Singh Kaka; and contractor Pargat Singh, under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Teerath Lal was arrested by the Focal Point police, while the other three accused are under hospital treatment.

The rescue operation was still underway, and officials confirmed they were trying their best to rescue the remaining worker, Lalan Yadav, trapped inside the debris. The administration has assured a thorough investigation and promised action against anyone found guilty.