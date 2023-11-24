Ludhiana: Two booked for flashing MLA’s sticker on vehicles

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Samrala Jagtar Singh Diyalpura surprised two men by reaching their residence at Sector 32 on Chandigarh Road, who flashed his stickers on their vehicles.

On being confronted by the MLA, the two men alleged that a lawyer from Machhiwara, claiming to his nephew, had asked them to paste the sticker.

Following the complaint by the MLA, the Division number 7 police lodged an FIR against the two men, identified as Karan Dhawan and Amit Dhawan, who are realtors.

MLA Diyalpura said that he had previously received information that some people were roaming around in a vehicle pretending to be the MLA. He said that he started investigating the matter on his own and traced the two men to Ludhiana.

Diyalpura reached their home in Ludhiana and found the cars having stickers of his name. He filed a complaint to the police. The Division number 7 police have seized the two vehicles with the stickers of the MLA.

The MLA added that he does not know the two men and they have no connection with AAP. The youths claimed to have received the stickers from a man in Machhiwara, who presented himself as a relative of the legislator.

Expressing concern over the situation, the MLA said, “There are people attempting to tarnish the image of the Aam Aadmi Party. We will not spare such individuals. I have urged the police to apprehend the lawyer as well.”

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, East) Gurdev Singh said that an FIR under sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Division number 7 police station. They have pasted the stickers on three vehicles. A hunt is on for the Machhiwara resident who suggested the accused paste the stickers.

