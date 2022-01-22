Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Two days on, cook arrested for stealing cash from employer’s house

The Ludhiana police arrested the cook accused of stealing and recovered ₹78,000 cash from his possession
Complainant Kawaljit Singh from Ludhiana said the accused had been stealing cash from their almirah for the past two-and-a-half-years since he was employed; the police arrested the accused when he was trying to escape. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 11:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two days after the Nepalese cook decamped with cash from his employer’s house in Urban Estate Phase -1 of Dugri, the police have arrested the accused and recovered 78,000 cash from his possession.

Complainant Kawaljit Singh said the accused, Amar, had been stealing cash from their almirah for the past two-and-a-half-years since he was employed. Till date he had stolen 15 lakh from the house.

Kawaljit said they used to save ‘Dasvandh’ (one tenth part of the income that they donate according to the sikh values) for the years. The accused used to steal some money every month. They calculated the loss to around 15 lakh on January 20, when he fled from the house after breaking open the locks of the almirah. He added that at the time of the incident, his elderly mother was present at home, while he was at his factory and his wife had gone to the market. His mother had seen him opening the almirah.

Inspector Rajan Pal, station house officer at Dugri police station, said the police arrested the accused when he was trying to escape from the city. The police are trying to recover more cash from his possession.

The SHO also added that the family did not get police verification of the help before employing him.

