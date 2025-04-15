Ludhiana: Two garment shops gutted in Gandhinagar Market

Two garment shops were charred in a massive fire that broke out at the bustling Gandhinagar market in Fatehgarh Mohalla around 5.40 pm on Monday, officials from the fire department said. Firefighter trying to control fire broke out in garment shop located in Gandhinagar in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to locals, panic gripped the crowded commercial area as thick plumes of smoke rose from the burning shops. Nearby shopkeepers and residents rushed out of their establishments as the flames spread rapidly.

Sub-fire officer Aatish Rai said the prima facie of the incident appears to be a short circuit. “We received a call around 5.45 pm and immediately dispatched three fire tenders to the site. It took us nearly an hour to bring the blaze under control,” he said.

Fire officials noted that the blaze was not severe and was brought under control within an hour. Firefighters acted swiftly to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to nearby shops, many of which had highly flammable materials stored. Despite their efforts, the two garment shops were completely destroyed, with estimated losses running to several lakh.