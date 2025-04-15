Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Two garment shops gutted in Gandhinagar Market

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 15, 2025 08:52 AM IST

According to locals, panic gripped the crowded commercial area as thick plumes of smoke rose from the burning shops; nearby shopkeepers and residents rushed out of their establishments as the flames spread rapidly

Two garment shops were charred in a massive fire that broke out at the bustling Gandhinagar market in Fatehgarh Mohalla around 5.40 pm on Monday, officials from the fire department said.

Firefighter trying to control fire broke out in garment shop located in Gandhinagar in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Firefighter trying to control fire broke out in garment shop located in Gandhinagar in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to locals, panic gripped the crowded commercial area as thick plumes of smoke rose from the burning shops. Nearby shopkeepers and residents rushed out of their establishments as the flames spread rapidly.

Sub-fire officer Aatish Rai said the prima facie of the incident appears to be a short circuit. “We received a call around 5.45 pm and immediately dispatched three fire tenders to the site. It took us nearly an hour to bring the blaze under control,” he said.

Fire officials noted that the blaze was not severe and was brought under control within an hour. Firefighters acted swiftly to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to nearby shops, many of which had highly flammable materials stored. Despite their efforts, the two garment shops were completely destroyed, with estimated losses running to several lakh.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Two garment shops gutted in Gandhinagar Market
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On