The anti narcotic cell -1 of police commissionerate, Ludhiana, have arrested two accused for allegedly storing and selling banned plastic kite string and recovered a total of 165 spools from their possession. Ludhiana: Two held for storing banned plastic kite string, 165 spools seized

The accused have been identified as Mukul, 20, of Mohalla Gopal Nagar of Haibowal and Harmanpreet Singh alias Avi, 34, of Mohalla Pavittar Nagar of Haibowal.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra stated that inspector Jasvir Singh, incharge, anti narcotic cell-1, arrested the accused following a tip-off and recovered two spools of banned plastic kite string from them.

Following the information provided by the accused the police have recovered another 163 spools of plastic kite strings from their houses.

A case under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC, sections 5 of the Environment Act has been lodged against the accused at Haibowal police station.

The ADCP added that the deputy commissioner of police (DCP, head quarters) Rupinder Singh has already banned sale and storage of plastic kite string sensing danger to people as well as animals and birds.

The plastic kite strings have proved to be a menace in the city as many people suffered severe injuries by getting entangled into it due to string.

On January 13, a four-year-old boy received 120 stitches after a banned plastic kite string got entangled in his face near Neelon. The boy had to undergo a surgery.

On January 15, a plastic kite string got entangled around the neck of a 19-year-old woman who was returning home on her scooter. She suffered severe injuries on her neck and fell on the road.