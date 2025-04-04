Ludhiana: Two MP residents nabbed with 13 Illegal weapons

The Khanna police have made a significant breakthrough in an illegal arms supply case with the arrest of two Madhya Pradesh residents and the recovery of 13 illegal weapons from their possession. The arrests were made as part of an ongoing investigation into a drug and arms smuggling network linked to former Sarpanch and Akali leader Jagjit Singh Jaggi. The SSP confirmed that all the accused have extensive criminal backgrounds. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Harpal Singh, a resident of Gandhwani, Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh and Kuldeep Singh from Sikh Mohalla, Bankaner, Dhar district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Jyoti Yadav Bains revealed that the case first came to light on March 26, when police apprehended four suspects from Chankoiyan Khurd village. The accused—Anuj Lalla from Khatra of Khanna, Ravi Kumar alias Kartoos from Doraha, Suraj from Alupur of Mansa, and Swarndeep Singh from Chava of Samrala—were caught carrying 20 grams of heroin, ₹3.5 lakh in cash, and 33 US dollars while traveling in a car. Further investigations led to the inclusion of Akali leader Jagjit Singh Jaggi in the case.

During questioning, Ravi Kumar Kartoos disclosed that Jaggi sourced illegal weapons from a supplier in Madhya Pradesh. Acting on this information, police arrested Harpal Singh of Madhya Pradesh. Harpal was found to be a key player in the illegal arms trade, manufacturing and supplying weapons. From his possession, the police recovered seven .32 bore pistols and accompanying magazines. His interrogation led to the arrest of another Madhya Pradesh resident, Kuldeep Singh, who was found with six more .32 bore pistols.

With the arrest of these two arms suppliers, police have so far seized a total of 13 illegal firearms in addition to 20 grams of heroin, ₹3.5 lakh, and 33 US dollars. The SSP confirmed that all the accused have extensive criminal backgrounds.

Ravi Kartoos has 10 previous cases registered against him, including robbery, attempted murder, assault, and drug trafficking. Jagjit Singh Jaggi has six cases—four for assault and two for fraud. Anuj Lalla and Suraj Singh have prior drug-related cases, while another accused, Kala, is implicated in kidnapping and assault cases.