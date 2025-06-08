Ludhiana: Two nabbed for robbing bizman

The Sadar police have arrested two members of a robbers’ gang allegedly involved in looting a businessman of ₹21,000. The stolen items, including a purse, mobile phone, documents, a bike and sharp-edged weapons used during the crime have been seized, the police said. A case under Sections 304, 307 and 3(5) of the BNS has been registered against the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused have been identified as Prabhdeep Singh, a resident of Dugri village near Gurdwara Damdama Sahib, and Gagandeep Singh, also from Dugri. Assistant commissioner of police (south) Harjinder Singh said the accused had recently robbed a businessman, Anil Arora, of ₹21,000 and some documents near Global Park on June 4.

The ACP added that the police received secret information that the accused had been active in the area and roaming around to execute another snatching. The police held a checkpoint and arrested the accused.

Further, the ACP added that Gagandeep Singh has three previous criminal cases registered against him. A case under Sections 304 (snatching), 307 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt) and 3(5) (criminal act is committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against them at the Sadar police station.