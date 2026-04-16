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Ludhiana: Two weeks after Rs1-cr extortion call, shots fired at arhtiya’s shop

Two assailants shot at a grain shop in Payal linked to a ₹1 crore extortion threat by gangster Doni Bal; police are investigating the incident.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 05:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Two bike-borne assailants opened fire at the shop of an arhtiya (commission agent) in Payal on Tuesday night, in an incident linked to a 1 crore extortion threat issued by gangster Doni Bal last month, police said.

A bullet mark on the glass window of the shop in Payal on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

According to police, the attackers fired at least three rounds at the shop of Harish Chandar, an arhtiya and sheller owner, in the Payal grain market around 10.30 pm before fleeing the spot. Bullets pierced the windowpanes of the shop. The accused were captured on CCTV cameras while escaping.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Payal) Jasbinder Singh said an FIR was registered against unidentified persons and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the assailants.

Police said the incident is linked to an extortion case reported on March 31, when the victim received a WhatsApp call from an international number, followed by a voice message from a person claiming to be gangster Doni Bal. The caller demanded 1 crore and threatened to harm the trader’s family if the demand was not met.

Police said further investigation is underway to establish the role of the accused in the firing incident.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Two weeks after Rs1-cr extortion call, shots fired at arhtiya’s shop
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Two weeks after Rs1-cr extortion call, shots fired at arhtiya’s shop
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