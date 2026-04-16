Two bike-borne assailants opened fire at the shop of an arhtiya (commission agent) in Payal on Tuesday night, in an incident linked to a ₹1 crore extortion threat issued by gangster Doni Bal last month, police said.

A bullet mark on the glass window of the shop in Payal on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to police, the attackers fired at least three rounds at the shop of Harish Chandar, an arhtiya and sheller owner, in the Payal grain market around 10.30 pm before fleeing the spot. Bullets pierced the windowpanes of the shop. The accused were captured on CCTV cameras while escaping.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Payal) Jasbinder Singh said an FIR was registered against unidentified persons and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the assailants.

Police said the incident is linked to an extortion case reported on March 31, when the victim received a WhatsApp call from an international number, followed by a voice message from a person claiming to be gangster Doni Bal. The caller demanded ₹1 crore and threatened to harm the trader’s family if the demand was not met.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} During investigation, police found that Saudagar Singh, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib and father of Shaganpreet Singh, alias Shagan, had conducted recce of the victim and shared the details with his son. Shaganpreet allegedly passed on the information to Doni Bal, who then issued the extortion threat. Saudagar Singh has since been arrested in connection with the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During investigation, police found that Saudagar Singh, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib and father of Shaganpreet Singh, alias Shagan, had conducted recce of the victim and shared the details with his son. Shaganpreet allegedly passed on the information to Doni Bal, who then issued the extortion threat. Saudagar Singh has since been arrested in connection with the case. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Shaganpreet Singh, a former manager of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has been absconding for over three years and is wanted in multiple cases, including the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shaganpreet Singh, a former manager of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has been absconding for over three years and is wanted in multiple cases, including the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Doni Bal, a known gangster linked to the Devinder Bambiha gang, has been accused of running extortion rackets and has figured in several FIRs registered by Punjab Police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Doni Bal, a known gangster linked to the Devinder Bambiha gang, has been accused of running extortion rackets and has figured in several FIRs registered by Punjab Police. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police said further investigation is underway to establish the role of the accused in the firing incident.

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON