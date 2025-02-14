Ludhiana: Union Budget to strengthen economy, says BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state general secretary Anil Sareen has lauded the Union Budget as a “game-changer” that would propel India’s growth and strengthen its economy. Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Ludhiana on Thursday, he said, “The Budget provides major relief to the middle class, making income up to ₹12 lakh tax-free, a move expected to benefit salaried individuals significantly.” BJP’s state general secretary Anil Sareen addresses a press conference in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

He emphasised that the budget would boost investment, increase consumption and contribute to the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India.

Highlighting the key provisions, Sareen mentioned that the Budget would strengthen the tourism sector, open new employment opportunities for youth and support MSMEs, small industries and manufacturing units. Special attention has been given to industries like leather, footwear and toys, which will receive additional government support. The Budget also focuses on infrastructure development, with irrigation and road projects planned in 100 districts, he said.

“A significant announcement is the increase in MBBS seats across the country. Currently, there are 1,12,112 MBBS seats. The government has committed to adding 75,000 more over the next five years with 10,000 seats being added next year,” Sareen said.

Another major step is the reduction in custom duties on essential medicines, which will lower the prices of cancer drugs and other life-saving medicines. Additionally, tax exemption on interest for senior citizens has been increased from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh, he highlighted.

Sareen also praised the ‘Gyan Bharat Mission’, launched to preserve one crore ancient manuscripts, and called the private sector’s inclusion in nuclear energy a historic move that would boost India’s civil nuclear energy sector.

The press conference was attended by BJP’s state vice president Jatinder Mittal, district president Rajneesh Dhiman, MSME cell president Subhash Dabar, press secretary Satish Kumar, legal cell president KG Sharma, social media secretary Rajan Pandey and Parveen Sharma.