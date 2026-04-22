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Ludhiana: Vehicle ferrying children to school overturns after crash, 15 injured

The motorised makeshift vehicle formed part of their daily commute to a government school in Bhupana village

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 06:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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At least 15 children were injured after a motorised makeshift vehicle ferrying them to school overturned following a collision with a car near Mehal Ghumana village along the Sutlej river on Tuesday morning.

Injured children admitted to hospital after the accident in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The motorised makeshift vehicle formed part of their daily commute to a government school in Bhupana village.

According to the driver, Mahinder Singh, the vehicle was ferrying nearly 15 children of migrant labourers when a car collided with it, causing it to lose balance, veer off the road and overturn in an adjoining field. “Several children were thrown out of the vehicle and suffered injuries, he said.

Locals rushed the injured to a nearby private hospital, where doctors said at least three children suffered fractures in their legs, while others sustained minor injuries. Some of the injured were discharged after receiving first aid.

The driver also sustained injuries to his leg and back.

Parents of the injured children gathered at the hospital and demanded strict action against the car driver, while also highlighting the lack of safe transport facilities for school-going children in the area.

Police have also advised parents to avoid unsafe transport arrangements for children.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Vehicle ferrying children to school overturns after crash, 15 injured
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Vehicle ferrying children to school overturns after crash, 15 injured
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