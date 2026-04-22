Ludhiana: Vehicle ferrying children to school overturns after crash, 15 injured

At least 15 children were injured after a motorised makeshift vehicle ferrying them to school overturned following a collision with a car near Mehal Ghumana village along the Sutlej river on Tuesday morning. Injured children admitted to hospital after the accident in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The motorised makeshift vehicle formed part of their daily commute to a government school in Bhupana village.

According to the driver, Mahinder Singh, the vehicle was ferrying nearly 15 children of migrant labourers when a car collided with it, causing it to lose balance, veer off the road and overturn in an adjoining field. “Several children were thrown out of the vehicle and suffered injuries, he said.

Locals rushed the injured to a nearby private hospital, where doctors said at least three children suffered fractures in their legs, while others sustained minor injuries. Some of the injured were discharged after receiving first aid.

The driver also sustained injuries to his leg and back.

Parents of the injured children gathered at the hospital and demanded strict action against the car driver, while also highlighting the lack of safe transport facilities for school-going children in the area.

Joginder Singh, father of one of the injured children, demanded action against the car driver. “We are forced to send our children in such vehicles due to lack of facilities. Had the car not hit the vehicle, the children would have reached school safely,” he said.

Hospital authorities informed the police, who have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Locals said migrant families living along the Sutlej embankment are often compelled to rely on unsafe motorised makeshift vehicles due to financial constraints and lack of public transport, paying around ₹300 per month per child for the daily commute to the school located nearly 3 km away.

Inspector Paramdeep Singh, station house officer at Koom Kalan police station, said, “We will take action after recording statements of the victims. Efforts are underway to trace the car involved in the collision.”

Police have also advised parents to avoid unsafe transport arrangements for children.