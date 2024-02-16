Ludhiana: Vet varsity bats for enhanced pedagogical approaches

College of Veterinary Science hosted a two-day teaching academy workshop focusing on curriculum mapping, problem-based learning (PBL), interactive teaching strategies, and the development of teaching philosophies. International delegates during the teaching academy workshop held at vet varsity in Ludhiana. (HT)

The event was part of a twinning project on “Twin the veterinary programmes at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and the University of Calgary, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine: Forging a competency-based curriculum for better veterinary services in India”, funded by World Organisation of Animal Health.

The eminent guests included Baljit Singh Gill, vice-president (research), Loleen Berdhal, professor and executive director and Jay Wilson, professor from the University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, Canada. Kent Hecker, professor, University of Calgary, joined the workshop in online mode. Their presence added a global perspective to the workshop, providing valuable insights and expertise in veterinary education.

Under the wings of a Worlds Organisation for Animal Health twinning project, the workshop facilitated an interactive session involving 20 faculty members from different departments of the college. The focus areas of discussion revolved around curriculum mapping, problem-based learning (PBL), interactive teaching strategies, and the development of teaching philosophies.

Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, highlighted the importance of such initiatives in fostering a better teaching and learning environment. He conveyed his optimism about the positive impact of this workshop on the faculty’s pedagogical approaches and, ultimately, on the quality of education provided to veterinary students.

The event concluded with a sense of accomplishment and enthusiasm among the participants, paving the way for continued collaboration and implementing innovative teaching practices in veterinary education.