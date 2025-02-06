Ludhiana: Vet varsity board clears names for key mgmt posts

The board of management of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University here on Thursday approved the appointments to posts of registrar, Dean of the College of Fisheries, Dean of the College of Veterinary Science, and director of extension education. Suresh Kumar Sharma has been appointed as the registrar, Meera D Ansal as Dean of the College of Fisheries, Swaran Singh Randhawa as Dean of the College of Veterinary Science, and Ravinder Singh Grewal as director of Extension Education. Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana (HT File)

Jatinder Paul Singh Gill, vice-chancellor, extended his congratulations to the newly appointed officers, expressing confidence that their leadership will significantly contribute to the advancement of academics, research, and extension services at the university.

Suresh Kumar Sharma, before his appointment as the registrar of the varsity, held positions as university librarian and Dean of the College of Animal Biotechnology. With extensive experience in research and administration, he has successfully completed 12 projects funded by national and state agencies. With 25 years of diverse professional experience, Meera D Ansal has taken charge as Dean of the College of Fisheries for the second time. She has an extensive academic record, with over 300 research, teaching, and extension publications, and has mentored 13 master’s and PhD students as a major advisor.

Swaran Singh Randhawa joined as Dean of the College of Veterinary Science, before this he served as director of clinics for over four years.

Ravinder Singh Grewal joined as director of extension education. Earlier, he served as director of livestock farms. He joined as dairy manager in 1998. He had also worked in the animal nutrition department. He has more than 75 research papers, 40 extension articles, two books and 180 extension lectures on his credit.